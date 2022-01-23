Malayalam
India wins toss, opt to field against South Africa in 3rd ODI

PTI
Published: January 23, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Incia's cricketers leave the field after defeat in the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and India at Boland Park in Paarl on January 21, 2022. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP
Topic | Cricket

Cape Town: India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI against South Africa here on Sunday.

Having already lost the series, India have made four changes with Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna coming into the playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar miss out.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi. Hosts South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Team

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala.

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

 

