India-West Indies T20I moved from Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Thiruvananthapuram will not be staging the third Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies next month as Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the three one-dayers and as many T20Is, the BCCI said, curtailing the number of venues to reduce travelling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the original schedule, the West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, beginning February 6.

However, the current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two.

"The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," the BCCI said in a press release.

India have a packed ODI and T20I calendar in 2022 with the focus on the latter with the World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year.

Revised fixtures:

1st, 2nd and 3rd ODIs in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11

1st, 2nd and 3rd T20Is in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.