ICC Women's World Cup: South Africa through to semifinals after washout

Reuters
Published: March 24, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Rain delay
A general view of the Basin Reserve during a rain delay in Wellington. Photo: AFP/ Marty Melville
Topic | Cricket

South Africa became the second team to reach the Women's World Cup semifinals after Thursday's group match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain.

South Africa were 61/4 after 10.5 overs at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the match was called off, with both teams receiving a point.

South Africa have nine points and will finish second in the round robin stage behind unbeaten Australia, who lead with 12 points. Both teams have one round-robin match left.

West Indies are third on seven points having played all seven of their matches, while India are fourth on six points with a game still to play.

The 50-overs tournament features eight teams in the round-robin phase with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

