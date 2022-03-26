It was all a 'prank', clarifies Rajasthan Royals after uproar over Sanju complaint

A day after sacking their social media team following a complaint by captain Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a video on Saturday morning, saying it was all part of the prank.

"This prank was incomplete without a fake audition. P.S. Tough luck, @yuzi_chahal #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol," RR tweeted on Saturday.

In a now-deleted post, the Royals' Twitter handle had an edited picture of Sanju sitting in the team bus with sunglasses and a towel wrapped on his head. It had a caption "Kya khoob lagte ho" with a laughing emoji.

But, the post did not go down well with Sanju, who took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

"Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional...rajasthanroyals," wrote Sanju in response.

Royals later made an official Twitter announcement that they will re-look at their digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon.

(With inputs from PTI)