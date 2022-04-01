Ye bat mujhe dedo Rohit bhai: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson seems to be enjoying his IPL 2022 campaign. The Kerala star smashed a 27-ball 55 as Royals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in their opening match.

Ahead of Royals' game against Mumbai Indians, Sanju took to Twitter to share a photo of him with his Mumbai counterpart and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma titled “Ye bat mujhe dedo Rohit bhai (Give me this bat, Rohit bro).”

Ye bat mujhe dedo Rohit bhai 😜😅@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/1LtRGvT4FN — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 31, 2022

Mumbai, who lost to Delhi Capitals in their opener, will be hoping to bounce back against Royals on Saturday.