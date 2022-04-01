Malayalam
Sports

Ye bat mujhe dedo Rohit bhai: Sanju Samson

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 01, 2022 12:25 PM IST Updated: April 01, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Sanju & Rohit
Sanju Samson shares a lighter moment with Rohit Sharma. Photo: Twitter@IamSanjuSamson
Topic | Cricket

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson seems to be enjoying his IPL 2022 campaign. The Kerala star smashed a 27-ball 55 as Royals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in their opening match.

Ahead of Royals' game against Mumbai Indians, Sanju took to Twitter to share a photo of him with his Mumbai counterpart and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma titled “Ye bat mujhe dedo Rohit bhai (Give me this bat, Rohit bro).”

Mumbai, who lost to Delhi Capitals in their opener, will be hoping to bounce back against Royals on Saturday.

