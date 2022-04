IPL: Buttler smashes unbeaten fifty as Rajasthan Royals post 169/3 against RCB

Mumbai: Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 70 as Rajasthan Royals posted 169/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Buttler's 47-ball innings had six sixes and no boundaries. Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42 from 31 after Devdutt Padikkal scored 37.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and David Willey bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl. Both sides are unchanged from their previous matches.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj