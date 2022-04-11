IPL 2022: Meet Royals' new pace sensation Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

The right-arm bowler from Rewa, around 450 kms from the state capital Bhopal near the Utar Pradesh border, impressed everyone with his pace. He cleaned up Deepak Hooda for 25 in his second over.

The 25-year-old later successfully defended 15 off the last over to help his team register a narrow three-run win. He gave away only 11 off the last over to finish with figures of 1/35.

The RR management picked up Sen for a price tag of Rs 20 Lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He made his T20I debut against Mumbai in 2019.

In 16 first-class matches, Sen has picked up 44 wickets, while he has four List A scalps in his kitty.