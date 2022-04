IPL 2022: Hardik shines as Gujarat Titans post 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 87 as Gujarat Titans posted 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.

Pandya hit four sixes and eight boundaries in his 52-ball knock.

Abhinav Manohar made 43 from 28 and David Miller remained unbeaten on 31 from 14.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl.

The Royals are without Trent Boult, who has had a 'small niggle' and he has been replaced by Jimmy Neesham.

The Titans had made two changes, by bringing in Yash Dayal and Vijay Shankar for Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharshan.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal