Rajasthan Royals stars rock in lungis

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals stars rock in lungis
From left: Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag and Simron Hetmyer.
Topic | Cricket

After years of disappointment, Rajasthan Royals seem to be finally getting their act together in the IPL. The team led by Sanju Samson are in third spot with 10 points from seven matches. Royals' players are enjoying their success and on Sunday, the team shared pictures and video on their official Twitter handle with a few of the players sporting black lungis and official pink T-shirts.

Sanju and star opener Jos Buttler were seen in one picture captioned “Adipoli Buttler Chettan.”

Royals next meet Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

