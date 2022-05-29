Malayalam
Sports

IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals restricted to 130/9 against Gujarat Titans

PTI
Published: May 29, 2022 08:25 PM IST Updated: May 29, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Photo: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals had a batting collapse and could only make 130/9 against Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL here on Sunday.

Jos Buttler top scored with 39 while Jaiswal made 22.

For Gujarat, skipper Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets and Sai Kishore claimed two.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals opted to bat.

While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.

Teams
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

