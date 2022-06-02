Malayalam
Sports

Jack Leach withdrawn from Lord's Test after suffering concussion while fielding

IANS
Published: June 02, 2022 06:27 PM IST Updated: June 02, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Jack Leach
Jack Leach went off the field alongside the physio. Photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

London: England left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Thursday was withdrawn from the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's due to concussion, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The incident occurred during the sixth over of New Zealand's innings on day one when left-handed batter Devon Conway edged the ball between gully and backward point. Leach gave chase from backward point region and got to pull the ball back inches inside the boundary rope.

But while doing so, Leach, 30, landed awkwardly on his head while trying to prevent the boundary. After this, Leach went off the field alongside the physio.

"Jack Leach has symptoms of concussion following his head injury whilst fielding. As per concussion guidelines, he has been withdrawn from this Test," said the ECB in a tweet.

Leach was playing in his first home Test since 2019.

