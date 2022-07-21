Thiruvananthapuram to host India-SA T20I on Sept 28

Thiruvananthapuram: Cricket fans in Kerala have much to rejoice about. A T20I match between India and South Africa is slated to be held in the state later this year, Kerala Cricket Association informed on Thursday.

The match will be held on September 28 at Greenfield Stadium here in the state capital.

This will be the third T20I to be held at Greenfield, and the fourth match overall since its establishment in 2015.

India have a 1-1 record in T20Is here. It won by 6 runs against New Zealand in a rain-disrupted match in 2017 and lost another by 8 wickets to West Indies in 2019.

In the lone ODI played here against West Indies in 2018, India won by 9 wickets in yet another rain-ruined affair.

The match against South Africa comes ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup Down Under.