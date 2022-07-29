Sanju Samson in Indian T20I squad for West Indies series?

It seems the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting today.

Though the BCCI has not officially named Sanju in the Indian squad, his name features among the team members listed on the BCCI website.

The 18-member squad has four wicketkeepers in Sanju, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

It seems Sanju has been added to the squad in place of K L Rahul who has been ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sanju, who played in all three ODIs against the West Indies, had scored a vital 54 in the second match.