Picking Iyer ahead of Sanju, Hooda, Kishan is bizarre, says Prasad

Former Indian medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the playing eleven in the opening T20 International against the West Indies.

“Some of the selection calls keeping the upcoming World T20 in mind are worth pondering. Shreyas Iyer in T20 cricket when you have Sanju Samson, (Deepak) Hooda and Ishan Kishan in the team is bizarre. With Virat, Rohit and Rahul definite starters, need to work on getting right balance,” tweeted Prasad.

Iyer, who was preferred over the in-form Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, came in at No. 3. The right-handed batter fell for a four-ball duck on Friday. He was dismissed by left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.