Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Fourth T20I: India beat Windies to seal series

PTI
Published: August 06, 2022 09:19 PM IST Updated: August 07, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs for the ball. Photo: AFP/ Chandan Khanna
Topic | Cricket

Fort Lauderhill (Florida): India defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, India posted 191 for five, riding on a solid batting display with Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) emerging as the top-scorer.

Rohit Sharma (33) and Sanju Samson (30) also chipped in with useful contributions.

RELATED ARTICLES

Obed McCoy (2/66) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) took two wickets each.

In reply, WI could manage 132 all-out in 19.1 overs.

CRICKET-WIS-IND-4TH20I
Rishabh Pant of India plays a shot during the fourth T20I match against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. Photo: AFP/ Chandan Khanna

Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Avesh Khan (2/17), Axar Patel (2/48) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) claimed two wickets each for India.

Brief scores: India: 191/5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44; Alzarri Joseph 2/29) bt West Indies 132 in 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24; Avesh Khan 2/17)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.