Sanju Samson's kind gesture delights ailing fan | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2022 10:59 AM IST Updated: August 18, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. File photo: IPL
Topic | Cricket

Kerala star Sanju Samson has a huge fan base, especially in his home state. The wicketkeeper-batter has struck a chord with the fans both due to his dazzling strokeplay and down-to-earth attitude.

A youngster has revealed how Sanju has made his father, who has been suffering from pneumothorax, happy by sending him an autographed Rajasthan Royals jersey. The elderly person has been a huge supporter of Sanju. 

Sanju is part of the India team touring Zimbabwe. The first ODI of the three-match series begins in Harare today. 

