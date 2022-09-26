Malayalam
Men in Blue arrive in Thiruvananthapuram | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2022 06:31 PM IST Updated: September 26, 2022 06:38 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

The Indian cricket team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday ahead of Wednesday's T20I series opener against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom.

Rohit Sharma and Co. arrived by 4.30 pm and were welcomed at the airport by the Kerala Cricket Association officials.

This is the first match of the three-game series ahead of next month's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

Meanwhile, the South African team had a training session at the venue in the evening. The Proteas will have another session on Tuesday (1-4 pm), while the Indians will train in the evening (5 to 8 pm).

Rahul Dravid
Indian head coach Rahul Dravid on arrival. Photo: By Special Arrangement

This will be the third T20I to be held at Greenfield, and the fourth international match overall.

India have a 1-1 record in T20Is here. They beat New Zealand by six runs in a rain-disrupted match in 2017 and lost by eight wickets to the West Indies in 2019.

In the lone ODI played here against the West Indies in 2018, India won by 9 wickets.

