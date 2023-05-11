IPL 2023: KM Asif exacts revenge on Andre Russell

Rajasthan Royals' Kerala pair of Sanju Samson and K M Asif plotted dangerman Andre Russell's dismissal in their IPL match against hosts Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.



Asif was smashed for a six by Russell at the Eden Gardens. Captain Sanju ran up to his statemate and had a chat before the next ball.

The pacer pulled his length back and bowled a short ball which Russell could only steer to R Ashwin at backward point. The West Indian all-rounder had to depart for a run-a-ball 10 as Asif celebrated his maiden wicket for Royals.

The 29-year-old ended up with 1/27 off his three overs.

It was a strong comeback by Asif after conceding 54 runs off his four overs against Punjab Kings at Guwahati in the early phase of IPL 2023.