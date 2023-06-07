WTC final: Australia 170/3 at tea on opening day

London: Australia reached 170/3 at tea on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 60 and 33 respectively at the break as Australia added 97 runs in the second session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Australia were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami took the lone wicket that fell in the post-lunch session, that of Marnus Labuschagne (26). Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur had taken one wicket each in the morning session.

Earlier, openers Usman Khawaja and Warner fell in the first session after Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.



India have gone in with four seamers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

"It is tough to leave Ashwin out," Rohit said."He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions."

India have included veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting line-up.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said he too would have preferred to bowl first on a wicket that promised considerable bounce.

Scott Boland replaced injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad.

"It (pitch) looks like it's got a little bit of grass. I'm sure he'll be a weapon," Cummins said of Boland's inclusion.

India had gone down to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the inaugural WTC in 2021.

The teams: Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from Reuters)