West Indies tour: Sanju Samson in as India name T20 squad sans Rohit, Kohli

Mumbai: Kerala batter and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was named in the squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies, which will be played in the Caribbean and Florida.

Young left-handed batters -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma -- earned maiden T20I call-ups.

Former captain Virat Kohli and India Test captain Rohit Sharma will not be part of the T20 leg of the series.

The team was picked by the senior men's selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar.

Hardik Pandya has been named the captain with Suryakumar Yadav his deputy.

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C),

Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.