Why did Suryakumar Yadav wear Sanju Samson's jersey in opening one-dayer?

Kerala star Sanju Samson failed to find a place in the Indian playing XI in the first One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies in Barbados on Thursday.

The Indian team management preferred Suryakumar Yadav over Sanju in the opening encounter of the three-match series. Surya, who played at No. 3, made 19 off 25 balls as India recorded a comprehensive five-wicket win.

However, an issue with the T-shirt size and the delay in the arrival of a new one resulted in Surya taking the field wearing Sanju's jersey.

It is believed that Surya informed the team management about the size issue with his jersey. Though he managed to do a photo shoot with it, the Mumbai batter had requested a change in his jersey size.

The match day jersey given to Surya turned out to be of medium size instead of large.

The second ODI will be held on Saturday.