Deodhar Trophy final: Rohan Kunnummal's ton powers South Zone to 328/8

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST Updated: August 03, 2023 06:16 PM IST
Rohan Kunnummal slams ton
Rohan Kunnummal, right, celebrates his ton as Mayank Agarwal looks on. Photo: Twitter@BCCIDomestic
Topic | Cricket

Puducherry: Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal smashed a 68-ball hundred as South Zone ended up with 328/8 against East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy here on Thursday.

Rohan and Mayank Agarwal added 181 in 24.4 overs for opening wicket after the latter opted to bat on winning the toss.

Rohan hit 11 fours and four sixes in his 75-ball knock. This was the 25-year-old's third ton in List A cricket.

Rohan had scored two fifties from five matches in the league phase.

The right-hander was dismissed by Utkarsh Singh for 107. 

South Zone lost  momentum once Rohan got out. Agarwal (68) and N Jagadeesan (54) were the other main run-getters.

