Indian squad leaves for Ireland | Photos

New Delhi: The Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah departed for Ireland on Tuesday morning for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to release images of the team's departure.



The official Instagram handle of the BCCI also shared a series of pictures from the team’s departure, featuring the likes of Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube. A few Indian players will be reaching Irealand from the West Indies.

The matches will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on August 18 (Friday), 20 (Sunday) and 23 (Wednesday). India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning 2-0.

There will be numerous comebacks in the series. Experienced fast bowler Bumrah has been nursing a back injury since his last outing against England in 2022. He's been entrusted with the captaincy role of the T20I team for the first time.

Karnataka quick Prasidh Krishna has also made a comeback after being out of action since last August due to a lumbar stress fracture.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the captain of a young team to feature in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, will be Bumrah's deputy.

Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed have also been included in the squad.

Indian squad: Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.