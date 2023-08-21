KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer included in India's Asia Cup squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India's ODI squad for Asia Cup.

K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were named in the squad for the Asia Cup, beginning August 31 while young batter Tilak Varma earned a maiden call-up to the one-day format.

There were question marks over the fitness of Rahul and Iyer, who are making a comeback after undergoing thigh and back surgeries respectively. Iyer last played in March and Rahul in May.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a back-up for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently.

"It is not the original injury, there is a niggle, that is why Sanju is travelling (to Sri Lanka). We are expecting Rahul to be fit. If not he will start by the second or the third game. Shreyas Iyer is fully fit," said chief selector Ajit Agarkar after announcing the squad here.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a comeback from injury with the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the Asia Cup squad.

Varma has made the cut on the back of an impressive run in his maiden T20 series in the West Indies. The 20-year-old is currently with the T20 squad in Ireland.

The squad includes: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

