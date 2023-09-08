Gavaskar wants to know 'real story' behind matches not being moved to Hambantota

Colombo: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar wants someone to find the "real story" behind Asia Cup 'Super Four' matches not being shifted out of Colombo to a much drier Hambantota and feels at times, even players need to look at the "bigger picture".



The Asia Cup, which is being hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is being held in a 'Hybrid Model' with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka after refusing to travel to Pakistan.

With heavy rains predicted in Colombo through the week, there were talks of shifting matches to Hambantota but the Asian Cricket Council has stuck to its original itinerary.

"Well, somebody should find the real story. It appears from cricketing points, that it was probably the players who didn't want to go to Hambantota.

"So administrators, had to at last moment, change it from Hambantota to Colombo despite knowing Colombo could have pretty dicey weather," Gavaskar told 'Sports Today'.

But the former Indian captain clarified that he was not referring to players from any particular country.

"When I meant players, I didn't mean players of one team but players of all teams that were supposed to be there," he said.

Gavaskar also sympathised with administrators as often they get the short end of the stick from the fans, who are missing out on quality cricket due to inclement weather.

"It is easy to point fingers at administrators and they can be easily made scapegoats. It is really important to find out why despite knowing that weather forecast of Colombo won't be good, matches were not held in Hambantota," he said.

Gavaskar is not averse to modern day players having a say in scheduling of matches but he also wants them to be accommodating when there are some unforeseen circumstances, like poor weather in this case.

Rain can also play spoilsport on Sunday when India are scheduled to face Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. The first game between the arch-rivals was called off due to rain.

"Obviously, you want players to be in good mental space. The gym facilities, practice facilities need to be good but at times like these, we need to look at the larger picture and Hambantota had less chance of rain and Colombo has more chance of rain.

"And when I say experimentation, it is a chance to prepare for the World Cup. But by no means I am saying that Asia Cup is less important. We also need to win the tournament," he said.