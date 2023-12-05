Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj Singh's hundred lifts Railways to 255/5 against Kerala

Chikkanahalli (Bengaluru): Sahab Yuvraj Singh's hundred lifted Railways to 255/5 against Kerala in their final Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship at the Kini Sports Arena Ground here on Tuesday.



Railways lost openers Shivam Chaudhary (3) and Vivek Singh (11) for 19 in the ninth over after Kerala captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl. However, Yuvraj Singh and Pratham Singh added 148 for the third wicket to rescue them.

Pratham departed for a 77-ball 61, while Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 121 off 136 balls. He hit 13 fours and a six.

Captain Upendra Yadava chipped in with 31.

Off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran picked up 2/33 off his 10 overs.

Both Kerala and Mumbai have five wins from six matches. Mumbai top the group on net run rate.

Mumbai restricted Odisha to 199/9 in their final group game.

Brief scores: Railways 255/5 in 50 overs (Sahab Yuvraj Singh 121 not out, Pratham Singh 61; Vaisakh Chandran 2/33) vs Kerala.