Third T20I: Captain Suryakumar hits ton as India post 201/7 against SA

Johannesburg: Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a century as India posted 201/7 against South Africa in the third T20I at the New Wanderers here on Thursday.

Yadav made 100 off 56 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal added 60. For the hosts, Keshav Maharaj and Lizaad Williams bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl.

India have kept an unchanged side, while the Proteas made three changes to the side that beat the tourists in the second T20I.

The hosts have handed out debut to left-arm quick Nandre Burger, while spinner Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira too have been named in the playing XI. South Africa are leading the series 1-0, with one match abandoned due to rain.

Teams:

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.