Sanju Samson: A star reborn

Imagine a designer shirt. You love it but you seldom wear it. You most certainly don't wear it to work even though show biz is your thing. You bypass occasions tailormade for that piece of apparel, for reasons unknown. So it wears itself out in the wardrobe. But the fact is, the shirt was never bad, you were in doubt. Now, imagine Sanju Samson.

Fewer cricketers have been mistimed as much as Sanju has in India colours. His talent and temperament have never been in doubt ever since he made a name for himself as a fearless, swashbuckling top-order batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But when it comes to getting selected, Sanju has got the designer shirt treatment.

“Class is permanent.... Form temporary!,” wrote cricket coach and trainer Biju George on his Facebook soon after Sanju scored his maiden international century in the series-clinching ODI at Paarl against hosts South Africa. A calculated, matured knock of 108 off 114 deliveries. He's played 40 internationals (T20Is and ODIs) to finally find his moment.

But like coach George, who discovered the talent in the Kerala cricketer, said, Sanju's class was perspicuous. But it had been mismanaged or rushed for long. Here's a look at how his journey in India colours took shape since making his debut in 2015.

Sanju became an India player in July 2015 when he made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare. It wasn't a memorable outing because India lost and he couldn't do anything fancy. Then a 20-year-old, Sanju walked in at 71/5 with the target of 146 appearing ever so distant. He managed to stick around a while and scored 19 but in vain.

Yannic Cariah of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Sanju Samson of India during the 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Photo: AFP/Randy Brooks

In the next five years, India played over 70 T20Is but Sanju wasn't part of one. In the meantime, the IPL that launched him is going year after year and he is growing in stature. Sanju scored nearly 1,500 runs over the next four IPL seasons, hitting two centuries and six half-centuries, but he is not considered for Team India again until 2020. He had a noteworthy domestic campaign, impressing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scoring a double century in a List A game, to make him eligible for selection.

Sanju was included in India's third T20I against Sri Lanka in early January 2020, and he came in at 3 after the fall of Dhawan. It was quite an entry. First ball six. Sanju smashed Lakshan Sandakan over long-off. But the joy didn't last long and he played a wrong line to Hasaranga the next over and was dismissed LBW for 6.

No runs to show for, but perhaps the attitude caught the attention of the selectors as Sanju got picked for India's tour of New Zealand the same month. This time he opens with Rahul and takes two singles in the first over. First ball of the second over. Six. Whips Scott Kuggeleijn over long-on. But just like against Lanka, the joy is shortlived and he perishes two balls later. His next opportunity comes in the final game of the series. And it's Deja vu. Opens with Rahul, takes two singles off the first over and faces Kuggeleijn at the start of the second over. Blame the boy's instinct, he falls again playing a wild shot, this time on the third ball. Two runs.

The three innings separated by a five-year period is sufficient to brand him erratic and unreliable, and it sticks onto his bat, like a sponsorship. Sanju is constantly reminded, on social media, of his 'unreliability', when he fails. It was evident as recently as in August 2023 when he was trolled for a poor showing on a tour of the West Indies.

Sanju Samson. File photo: AFP

Let's see if he can play ODIs

Sanju's maiden ODI call-up came for India's tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. But he sprained a ligament on his knee before the first match and had to wait for his debut until the final game of the series. He walked in on the dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan and scored a respectable 46, but India lost by three wickets.

But staking a claim for yourself in the ODIs requires a lot more than a run-a-ball innings and so he waited a full year until a tour of West Indies came around, for another stint. He does alright, scores a fifty but it is not enough.

Sanju Samson is hugely popular in his hometown. File photo: IANS

So close, yet so far

It is October 2022 and South Africa tour India. The series opener in Lucknow goes against the plan of the home side. South Africa posted 249/4 but India soon found themselves reeling at 51/4. Fans expect a miracle, but it is Sanju who comes to bat. Clearly, expectations are not sky-high but he soon alters the mood. Partnering with Iyer, Sanju gets India back in the game. Iyer falls for 50, but he carries on. India needs 74 off the last five overs. Sanju, now well settled at the crease, goes after Bavuma's bowlers. Parnell, Ngidi, Rabada, Shamsi, everyone gets the treatment as it comes down to 30 off the last over. He tries his best, but India lose by 9 runs. It was his moment, only it wasn't.

A month later, Sanju gets picked for India's tour of New Zealand and rightly so. But the timing doesn't work in his favour; not off the bat though. Sanju gets picked for the first ODI. Coming in at six, after the top order of Dhawan, Gill and Iyer had made merry with half-centuries, Sanju is entrusted with getting the score past 300, which he does partnering with Washington Sundar. Scores 36 off 38, but isn't considered for the second match. Skipper Dhawan explained Sanju was making way for Hooda as they thought it better to go with a sixth bowler. Nevertheless, the match is washed out. For the series decided in Christchurch, India go in unchanged and the weather behaves the same. Another washout and Sanju is a forgotten man. He is overlooked for India's tour of Bangladesh with Rajat Patidar getting a look in, which surprised, among many, cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull, who said Sanju was 'good enough' for the tour.

Sanju Samson. File photo: IANS

Injuries and more snubs

2023 arrives, but Sanju is greeted with bad news. He is ruled out with a knee injury. Meanwhile, India are busy playing; Sri Lanka tour India and New Zealand follow. Australia visit next.

It is July already and Sanju has recovered so he gets picked for India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Sanju is not part of the first match that India won by 5 wickets. But he's selected for the second one in Bridgetown and it doesn't go well, he makes 9 off 19. Skipper Hardik Pandya too struggled with 7 off 14 as India lost by 6 wickets. But both Sanju and Pandya redeemed themselves with half-centuries, 51 (41) and 70 not out (52) respectively, in the third ODI that India won by a whopping 200 runs.

The Asia Cup comes around, but Sanju is only a backup player and then the World Cup is held and he is ignored. This century in Paarl is redemption long overdue for a thorough professional, who hasn't so much offered a dismissive shrug at the innumerable omissions. "There is so much quality in our Indian team so it is not easy to get a spot in it," he said after the World Cup snub. Well played, Sanju.