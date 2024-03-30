LSG's surprise weapon Mayank Yadav produces fastest ball of IPL 2024 | Video

Mayank Yadav made a hugely impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.



The 21-year-old, who touched the 150-kmph mark with ease, turned the game around with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

Mayank, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, also produced the fastest ball of this IPL, clocking 155.8 kmph. His slowest ball of the night was 139 kmph!

Mayank provided the first breakthrough by sending back Jonny Bairstow in the 12th over after the England player put on 102 runs along with his skipper Shikhar Dhawan. He also accounted for Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to push Punjab on the back foot.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee hailed Mayank's arrival. "India has just found its fastest bowler. Mayank Yadav! Raw pace. Very impressive," wrote Lee on X.

LSG signed Mayank in IPL 2022 for his base price of Rs. 20 Lakh. The right-arm pacer was replaced by Arpit Guleria in the following season due to an injury.