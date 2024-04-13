Malayalam
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals restrict Punjab Kings to 147/8

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2024 07:24 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2024 09:32 PM IST
Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj celebrates with Sanu Samson after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar
Topic | Cricket

Mullanpur :Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 147/8 in their IPL match here on Saturday.

PBKS lost wickets up front and slumped to 70/5 in the 13th over after being put in to bat. Ashutosh Sharma (31), Jitesh Sharma (29) and Liam Livinsgstone (24) took them close to the 150-run mark.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/21) and pacer Avesh Khan (2/34) were the most successful bowlers.

Sam Curran is leading Kings as Shikhar Dhawan is out with a niggle. Royals are without the injured duo of Jos Buttler and R Ashwin. 

Royals are leading the table with eight points from five games, while Kings are in eighth spot with four points from five matches.

The teams: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

