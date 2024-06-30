Malayalam
Sports

World Cup doesn't happen easily, says Sanju Samson

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2024 12:50 PM IST Updated: June 30, 2024 12:51 PM IST
He became the third Malayali cricket to be part of the World Cup winning team after Sunil Valson (1983) and S Sreesanth (2007). Photo: Sanju Samson / Instagram.
Topic | Cricket

Sanju Samson, who was part of the Indian men's cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup, said the men led by captain Rohit Sharma deserved the title.
He became the third Malayali cricket to be part of the World Cup winning team after Sunil Valson (1983) and S Sreesanth (2007). 

As Rishabh Pant was the preferred wicketkeeper batter for the title winners, Sanju, along with southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, did not get to play any part in the campaign. Both Rajasthan Royals batters were named in the national team after a superb IPL season.

Taking to Instagram, Sanju thanked millions of passionate Indian fans for showing their support. "A World Cup doesn’t happen easily….we had to wait 13 years to enjoy this feeling again…!! What a team, what a final...We truly deserve it. A big Thanks to all the passionate lovers of Indian cricket all over the world !! Let the celebrations begin !!," he posted.

Sanju will, however, will wear Indian colours in the T20 series against Zimbabwe that begins on July 6. India will play a five-match series against the African nation.

Sanju with Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sanju Samson/ Instagram.
Photo: Sanju Samson/ Instagram.
