Champions Trophy: BCCI wants hybrid model, Team India unlikely to travel to Pakistan

New Delhi: Team India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will propose a hybrid model to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sources have revealed.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed that the Champions Trophy will be scheduled from February 19 to March 9 with all the matches to take place across three major cities -- Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore -- refusing to opt for a hybrid model for India's matches.

The PCB has also proposed Lahore as base for Team India for the tournament, including the marquee game against Pakistan.

Last year, Pakistan had the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 but the Indian government did not give approval to the team to travel and their matches were shifted to Sri Lanka.

The Indian team has not played in Pakistan since the Asia Cup in 2008 and the two sides play each other only at the ICC or Asian Cricket Council events.

In their last meeting in the T20 World Cup 2024 last month, India defeated Pakistan by six runs in the group stage and went on to lift their second title.

The Champions Trophy will be the first major international cricket tournament hosted solely by Pakistan.