SA's stunning collapse hands West Indies series

Reuters
Published: August 26, 2024 12:03 PM IST
Shamar Joseph
Shamar Joseph celebrates the dismissal of Bjorn Fortuin. Photo: AFP/Randy Brooks
Topic | Cricket

Tarouba (Trinidad & Tobago): West Indies bowlers put the brakes on South Africa and fought their way back from a precarious position to win their Twenty20 international by 30 runs on Sunday and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts bowled out the visitors for 149 as they took the last seven wickets for only 20 runs to stymie South Africa’s efforts at levelling the series.

West Indies were put in to bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and amassed 179/6 off their 20 overs with opener Shai Hope top scoring with 41.

South Africa got off to a quick start in reply and looked to be cruising to victory on 125/3 after 13 overs, but then collapsed as Romario Shepherd took 3/15 and Shamar Joseph 3/31 in a dramatic turnabout.

Opener Reeza Hendricks scored 44 runs off 18 balls for South Africa but after playing on to Shepherd saw his side rapidly lose their early initiative.

West Indies won the first match by seven wickets on Friday. 

