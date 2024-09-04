Rahul Dravid set to rejoin Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid, who masterminded India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, is set to take over Rajasthan Royals' head coach role in IPL 2025.



Dravid, who is currently on a short career-break since India's victory at Barbados in June, will soon start working with the franchise on important issues such as player retention ahead of the auction later this year.

The talks have reached the final stages and he will soon step into the head coach job, said a source close to the development.

Kumar Sangakkara, who has been Royals' Director of Cricket since 2021, will continue in his role and is likely to be more hands-on with Barbados Royals (CPL) and Paarl Royals (SA20).

Dravid has a long-standing association with Royals as their captain for two seasons in 2012 and 2013 before serving as mentor for two more years. This will also be a reunion for Dravid and Royals captain Sanju Samson. Dravid was instrumental in the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter getting the big break in the IPL.

Dravid then moved to Delhi Capitals in a similar role in 2016 and continued with the team till he assumed the role of the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Sanju was also there with Delhi from 2016 to 17 before returning to Royals in 2018.

In 2021, Dravid moved on from NCA to take up India's head coach role from Ravi Shastri.

Meanwhile, ESPNCricinfo reported that Vikram Rathour, who was batting coach of India during Dravid's tenure, could be brough in by the franchise as its assistant coach.