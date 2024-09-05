Sanju Samson left out of Duleep Trophy opener

Bengaluru: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan missed the first round of the Duleep Trophy, which began here on Thursday, due to a groin injury.



Kishan was included in India 'D' side, which is being captained by Shreyas Iyer. They are facing India 'C' at Anantapur in the opening round, which began on Thursday.

Kerala captain Sanju Samson has been named replacement for Kishan, but K S Bharat donned the wicketkeeper's gloves for India 'D' against India 'C'.

"Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery."

India 'A' pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is recuperating from a surgery he had undergone earlier this year, will also miss the first round encounter with India 'B' here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is nearing completion of his rehab following surgery for his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the first-round game of the Duleep Trophy," the BCCI said.

"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been cleared to play and will be available for selection."

The Duleep Trophy has been hit hard by injuries to a few frontline players.

Suryakumar Yadav too was ruled out of the opening round after sustaining a bruise on his hand while playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament.

India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik were also withdrawn from the tournament because of illness while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was released from India 'B' but the reason remained unspecified.

Pacer Navdeep Saini replaced Siraj in India 'B' while Puducherry quick Gaurav Yadav came in for Malik in India 'C' squad.