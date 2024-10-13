Always felt I could do much better: Sanju Samson after maiden T20I ton

After smashing his first T20 International century in a huge win for India over Bangladesh, Sanju Samson said he always believed he could get better.

“(I am) very happy that they (teammates) are happy I did well,” Sanju said in the post-match presentation. “It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there, and I have also felt I can do much better.”

The batter from Thiruvananthapuram was under pressure after not scoring big runs in the first two matches of the series. “But by playing so many games, I know how to deal with pressure and my failures because I have failed a lot. Just focus was on process and knowing you will do well,” Sanju said.

“When playing for your country, that pressure is there, but I wanted to perform. I still kept it basic and wanted to take it by one ball (at a time),” he added.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen giving Sanju a tight hug after his heroic innings and head coach Gautam Gambhir also had a smile on him. “The leadership tells me they back me no matter what... not just in words but in actions also. In the last series, I got two ducks and went back to Kerala thinking what will happen, but I'm here,” Sanju said.