After consecutive T20I centuries, Sanju Samson gets back-to-back ducks for second time in 2024

After becoming the first Indian to score consecutive centuries in T20 internationals, Sanju Samson has earned the dubious distinction of being dismissed for back-to-back ducks twice in a year.

Marco Jansen clean-bowled Sanju in the second ball of the innings in the third T20I in Centurion. The lanky South African had also rattled Sanju's stumps in the second game of the series at Gqeberha.

In July this year, Sanju was dismissed for a duck in consecutive matches against Sri Lanka. That makes Sanju the first Indian batter with consecutive T20I ducks twice in one year. K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu are some of the other prominent Indian batters who had consecutive ducks in T20Is.

Sanju had started the series in South Africa with a brilliant 107 in the first game that India won by 61 runs. In his previous T20I game, Sanju hit his maiden international century (111) against Bangladesh.