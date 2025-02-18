USA have set the record for the lowest successfully defended total in men's ODI cricket with a 57-run win over Oman in an ICC World Cup League 2 match at Al Amerat in Muscat on Tuesday.

The record counts for matches without a revised target or reduced overs. Milind Kumar scored an unbeaten 47 as USA posted 122 in 35.3 overs at the Oman Cricket Academy ground that heavily favoured spinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the visitors defended the modest total by skittling out Oman for 65 runs, with 33-year-old left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige bagging a fifer (5/11).

Milind, who also claimed 2/17 bowling off-spin, was adjudged the player of the match. Yasir Mohammad finished with 2/10, while Hammad Mirza (29) was the only Oman batter to score in double digits. USA only used spinners, with left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh bagging the remaining one wicket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, Oman's total was their lowest in men's ODI. The event is a qualifier for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Team USA comprises several players with Indian roots, most of whom moved there for employment before rediscovering their love for cricket. Kenjige, who claimed the fifer against Oman, was born in the US but moved back to India with his family and only returned to his country of birth in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenjige, who graduated as a Biomedical Engineer, played university-level cricket in India and dreamt of playing the Ranji Trophy with Karnataka. He was one of the stars of Team USA, which stunned heavyweights Pakistan in Super Over at the T20 World Cup last June.