Pakistan seem to have suffered a huge blow after ace batter Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury on the field in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi.

Zaman gestured to be replaced immediately after saving a boundary in the second ball of the innings. Zaman had recovered from a knee injury recently.

The experienced left-hander had been in decent form ahead of the Champions Trophy, scoring 84 and 41 against New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

It is unclear if the injury was caused due to the condition of the ground. Recently, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was left bleeding while fielding during the tri-nation series in Lahore. It was alleged that Ravindra had not sighted the ball clearly due to inadequate lighting at the venue.

Pakistan is the primary host of the premier 50-over event. However, due to the BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) refusal to send its team to Pakistan, India will play their matches in Dubai. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown will also be held in the UAE. Should India reach the final, Pakistan will miss the chance to host the title match.