The wait is over, as the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy is here. Defending champions, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand for the opener in Karachi.

Pakistan, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, have welcomed back pacer Haris Rauf. New Zealand led by Mitchell Santner are without Rachin Ravindra. Pakistan won the last edition of the tournament in 2017.

The Champions Trophy is an eight-nation event that is being played in Pakistan and the UAE this time. India's refusal to visit Pakistan is the reason Dubai was selected as a neutral venue.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke