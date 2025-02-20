Indian fans' big question ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy was whether the Men in Blue had enough firepower in their pace bowling without the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Shami delivered the answer with a five-wicket haul on India's tournament opener against Bangladesh. The right-arm pacer finished with 5/53. In the process, Shami went past Zaheer Khan (59) for the most wickets by an Indian pacer in ICC tournaments. He has 60 now.

Towhid Hridoy hit a brilliant century to prevent a major collapse as Bangladesh went from 2/2 and 35/5 to post 228. Harshit Rana preferred ahead of Arshdeep Singh, bagged 3/31, and Axar Patel chipped in with a pair of wickets as India made great use of the conditions after skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss.

Axar dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in successive deliveries, but was unlucky to miss out on a hat-trick after captain Rohit dropped Jaker Ali, who gave a thickish outside edge, in the slips. Ali (68) forged a 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Hridoy (100).

New Zealand opened the tournament with a 60-run win over Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday. Tom Latham and Will Young scored centuries for New Zealand.

Though Pakistan are the primary hosts of the 50-over event, India’s matches will be played in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to the neighbouring country due to diplomatic tension.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 228 in 49.4 overs (Hridoy 100, Jaker Ali 68, Tanzid Hasan 25, Mohammed Shami 5/53, Harshit Rana 3/31, Axar Patel 2/43)