Veteran off-spinner Jalaj Saxena struck thrice in the first session on Day Four as Kerala turned the tide in the Ranji Trophy semifinals against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The veteran added a fourth post-lunch as Kerala have placed Gujarat on the back foot at 383/7 from 128 overs.

Gujarat have managed to bring down Kerala's lead under 75 runs, with Jaymeet Patel (47) and Siddharth Desai (11) in the middle. But with Saxena and left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate keeping it tight, the semifinal remains on a balance. Gujarat were 325/5 at lunch.

Earlier, Gujarat resumed at 222/1, with Priyank Panchal going strong at 117 and Manan Hingrajia standing firm at 30. But Saxena struck in just the fifth over of the day by trapping Hingrajia leg before. It took them a review to turn the decision in their favour, but Kerala found a chunk in the armour and went for it.

Kerala skipper Sachin Baby operated spin from both ends after a couple of overs of pace as Aditya Sarwate joined Saxena with his left-arm spin. The reward was the prized wicket of Panchal, castled by Saxena. Kerala turned the screw further, and Urvil Patel panicked and got stumped. The wicket of the quarterfinal centurion put Kerala back in command.

Kerala have also re-introduced left-arm spinner Akshay Chandran, giving them plenty of variety to their liking. Gujarat brought in Hemang Patel as a concussion substitute for spinner Ravi Bishnoi who sustained an injury on his face while fielding. But the return of pacer M D Nidheesh ended Hemang's cameo at 27, putting Gujarat in trouble.

Mohammed Azharuddeen's unbeaten 177 was the highlight of Kerala's defiant first innings that went at a snail's pace, with a run rate under 2.5 over two full days and the first session on day three. Kerala are playing in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy only for the second time ever since 2018-19. Sanju Samson, Kerala's only active international, is not part of the squad as he is recovering from a fracture on his index finger sustained during India's T20I home series against England.

Brief scores: Kerala 457 vs Gujarat 383/7 in 128 overs (Priyank Panchal 148, Aarya Desai 73, Jaymeet Patel 47 not out, Manan Hingrajia 33, Jalaj Saxena 4/118) Tea on Day 4