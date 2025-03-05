Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith announced retirement from ODI cricket, saying he was making way for the next generation with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said after Australia lost the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal to India by four wickets in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old scored 73 in the semifinal as Australia posted a fighting 264, but it wasn't enough to topple India after a Virat Kohli masterclass (84).

Smith said he was proud to have been part of two World Cup-winning sides (2015 and 2023). "Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way," he said.

Smith was appointed captain of Australia after Pat Cummins was injured ahead of the Champions Trophy, which was held in Pakistan and Dubai.

Smith played in 170 ODIs, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28. He also scored 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries and took 28 wickets.