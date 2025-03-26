Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 match in Guwahati.

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine misses out due to illness, giving English all-rounder Moeen Ali his first game as a KKR player.

The Royals have brought in Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga for Fazalhaq Farooqi. Riyan Parag is captaining the Royals, and will remain their skipper for one more match before Sanju Samson takes over.

Kerala star Sanju is likely to be subbed off for an impact player when the Royals bowl, while either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Manish Pandey could come in as impact sub for KKR when they return to bat.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma.

KKR: Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.