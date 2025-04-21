Sanju Samson has been retained in the C category of BCCI's central contracts, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja remain in the top A+ bracket. Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju is among the 19 Indian players who fall in category C.

Rishabh Pant, who was in category B in the 2023-24 season as he was sidelined after a serious road accident, has been promoted to Category A. Suryakumar Yadav and five others are in Category B.

The central contracts are offered based on a player's performance in the previous year. Those in categories A+, A, B and C have an annual retainership valuation of Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. To get a central contract, the player must play either three Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is in a calendar year.

BCCI central contracts list:

A+ category: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

A category: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

B category: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer.

C category: Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.