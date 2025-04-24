Pruthvi Maachi scored a century as Oman Chairman's XI defeated Kerala by 32 runs in the second match of the state team's tour of the Sultanate. Kerala had defeated Oman by four wickets in the tour opener on Monday, in which Rohan S Kunnummal scored a century.

On Wednesday, Oman posted a solid total of 294/7 in 50 overs, with opener Maachi making 105 and captain Mohammed Nadeem adding 80. For Kerala, experienced pacer M D Nidheesh took two wickets.

In response, Kerala were bowled out for 262 in the 49th over. Captain Mohammed Azharuddeen top-scored with 63, while Govind Pai (62) and Salman Nizar (58) scored half centuries. Azhar and Pai held a 110-run stand for the second wicket. For Oman, Mujir Ur Ali bagged three wickets.

The third game of the four-match tour will be played on April 25. The final one-day match is scheduled for April 27.

Brief scores: Oman 294/7 in 50 overs (Pruthvi Maachi 105, Mohammad Nadeem 80, Hammad Mirza 33, Vinayak Shukla 32, MD Nidheesh 2/64) bt Kerala 262 in 48.2 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 63, Govind Pai 62, Salman Nizar 58, MD Nidheesh 37, Mujib Ur Ali 3/48, Samay Shrivastava 2/38, Shakeel Ahmad 2/38, Mohammad Imran 2/53)