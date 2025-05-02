For the first few matches since posting a spectacular 286/6 on the second match day of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad threatened to breach the 300-mark. With four of the top-five highest team totals in IPL in their account, it wasn't a pipe dream considering their enviable batting strength.

But in the nine matches since the 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH have hit 200 only once, when Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg (141 off 55) powered them to an 8-wicket win, chasing Punjab Kings' 245/6.

On Friday, they fell short of the 200 mark again. Chasing Gujarat Titans' 224/6, SRH were restricted to 186/6. Abhishek Sharma's 41-ball 74 took them to 139 in 14.5 overs, but the chase fizzled out after the left-hander fell.

Mohammed Siraj took a brilliant catch to get rid of the dangerman. The Titans were incredible in the field; Rashid Khan did great work in the deep to hold on to Travis Head's mishit; Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia too saved vital runs in the deep.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna remained consistent with 2/19 from his four, while Siraj claimed 2/33. Earlier, captain Shubman Gill scored 76 and was ably supported by Jos Buttler (64) and Sai Sudharsan (48) as the Titans set a target of 225.

In the end, the Hyderabad franchise was 38 runs short, losing their seventh match of the season to remain in the ninth place on 6 points, only better than Chennai Super Kings, who have been knocked out.

SRH were losing finalists from last season but are in danger of missing the playoffs. Their hope of surviving rests with others, but they should also win all four of their remaining matches.

Brief scores: GT 224/6 in 20 overs (Gill 76, Buttler 64, Sudharsan 48, Jaydev Unadkat 3/35) bt SRH 186/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek 74, Prasidh 2/19, Siraj 2/33)