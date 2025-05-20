The UAE created a major upset by defeating Bangladesh in a T20 cricket match in Sharjah. It was the Emirates cricket team's first victory over the Test-playing nation.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem was the architect of the win, clubbing a 42-ball 82 to help the UAE chase down Bangladesh's fighting total of 205/5 with a ball to spare.

Interestingly, a Malayali youngster was part of the UAE team that created history in Sharjah. Alishan Sharafu played a part in the two-wicket win, scoring a handy 13(9) batting in the middle.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who has roots in Pazhayangadi in the Kannur district, has represented the UAE in various age groups, including as captain of the U-19s. He began his cricketing journey at 10 in Dubai.

At 17, he smashed the first century in the UAE's T10 league. Alishan hit 146 off 42, clubbing 14 sixes and 11 boundaries to break Chris Lynn's T10 record of 91 off 30.

The T20 series between the UAE and Bangladesh is now in a balance. The visitors won the first match by 27 runs on May 17, in which Parvez Hossain Emon scored a 54-ball 100. The series decider will be played in Sharjah on May 21.