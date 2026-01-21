Sanju Samson will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma as New Zealand won the toss and sent India to bat in the first T20I of a five-match series in Nagpur.

The star wicketkeeper batter had been dropped as an opener from the national team for ten months but returned to the role in the fifth match of a home series against South Africa on December 19.

The absence of Shubman Gill with an injury had opened the door for Sanju's return. The door was kept open for him today as well, with Gill staying out.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said returning star Ishan Kishan will play at No 3 in place of the injured Tilak Varma.

India have gone with the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh make up the pace department. New Zealand are flying high after winning the ODI series, 2-1.

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy