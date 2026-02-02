Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said his team will follow the government's instructions, including boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup match against India.

"We are players contracted to the Board, and whatever decision our government and Board have taken, all the players are on board with it," Agha told the media before flying out of Lahore.

The Pakistan government on Sunday approved its cricket team to participate in the World Cup, co-hosted by India, but urged them to skip the match against arch-rivals India on February 15 in Colombo.

"We have three other group matches, so we will try to win all of them and qualify for the next round," Agha said. Pakistan's decision is seen as an act of solidarity with Bangladesh, which refused to play in India following the ouster of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

The Netherlands, the USA and Namibia are the other teams in Group A. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 8 stage, Pakistan might be hoping they can beat the other three to book their berth.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan came out in support of their government's decision to boycott the India match. "The ICC now has to decide which path it wants to take in the larger interests of world cricket," Moin said.

Pakistan will open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. In case Agha doesn't turn up for the toss on February 15 when his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav walks in, which should be treated as an indication of a boycott, the match referee will award a walkover and two points for the team in blue.